Leumi says US tax probe settlement could be higher than thought
#Financials
October 29, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

Leumi says US tax probe settlement could be higher than thought

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi, Israel’s second largest lender, said on Wednesday it has been in contact with New York state’s financial regulator regarding a tax investigation and that a final settlement into the U.S. probe could be much higher than earlier estimated.

Leumi has been negotiating with U.S. authorities for months over the possible tax evasion by the bank’s American clients and has said it was close to a deal to pay 950 million shekels ($254 million) to the U.S. Justice Department.

In a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Leumi now said it was also in touch with the New York Department of Financial Services in an effort to reach a possible settlement.

“At this stage, the expected amount of the expense caused to the group cannot be estimated and there is a possibility that the final amount of the expense for ending the investigations with all the American authorities will be significantly higher than the amount included in the (previous quarterly) financial reports,” the bank said.

1 US dollar = 3.7410 Israeli shekel Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
