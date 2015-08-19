FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Bank Leumi Q2 profit rise misses estimates
August 19, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

Israel's Bank Leumi Q2 profit rise misses estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi, Israel’s second-largest lender, reported a more than doubling of second-quarter profit after the year earlier period was hurt by a large provision to cover a U.S. tax investigation.

Leumi said on Wednesday it earned quarterly net profit of 518 million shekels ($135 million), up from 229 million a year ago but below a forecast of 552 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net interest income rose 5 percent to 2 billion shekels, although non-interest income fell 22 percent. It had expenses in respect of credit losses of 12 million shekels versus recoveries of 16 million a year ago.

Overall expenses fell 17 percent to 2.16 billion shekels.

Its Tier 1 ratio, which measures equity capital as a proportion of total risk-weighted assets, rose to 9.52 percent at the end of June versus 9.11 percent a year earlier.

In the second quarter of 2014, Leumi had set aside 460 million shekels for an eventual settlement with U.S. authorities regarding a U.S. tax probe. Its profit was 765 million shekels without the provision.

$1 = 3.8473 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer

