Israel's Bank Leumi Q1 net profit falls
May 19, 2016 / 5:16 AM / a year ago

Israel's Bank Leumi Q1 net profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, May 19 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi, Israel’s second-largest lender, reported a lower quarterly profit that fell short of expectations due in part to a one-time increase in tax expenses.

Leumi on Thursday posted first-quarter net profit of 459 million shekels ($119 million), compared with a 1.18 billion a year earlier, which had been boosted when the bank sold off sizeable stakes in two Israeli companies.

Quarterly profit was below expectations of 531 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net financing income rose to 1.66 billion shekels from 1.52 billion, while the bank had credit recoveries of 123 million shekels versus a credit loss expense of 81 million a year earlier.

Leumi’s core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets in Basel III terms rose to 9.96 percent at the end of March from 9.58 percent at the end of 2015. ($1 = 3.8511 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

