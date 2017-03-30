FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2017 / 6:15 AM / 5 months ago

Israel's Bank Leumi Q4 profit edges up, to pay dividend in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, March 30 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi, Israel's second-largest lender, reported slightly higher fourth-quarter net profit that missed expectations and said it will begin paying a dividend for the first time in six years.

Leumi posted on Thursday quarterly net profit of 443 million shekels ($122 million), up from 431 million a year ago but below a forecast of 468 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net interest income rose to 1.87 billion shekels from 1.73 billion. It had credit loss expenses of 46 million shekels versus 33 million a year ago.

For the first time in six years the bank adopted a dividend policy, as its board set a payout ratio of 20 percent of quarterly profit, starting in the first quarter of 2017.

Its Tier 1 ratio, which measures equity capital as a proportion of total risk-weighted assets, rose to 11.15 percent at the end of 2016 from 9.58 percent at the end of 2015. ($1 = 3.6205 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)

