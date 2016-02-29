FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Bank Leumi moves to Q4 profit but misses estimates
February 29, 2016 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

Israel's Bank Leumi moves to Q4 profit but misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi, Israel’s second-largest lender, swung to a profit in the fourth quarter, but fell short of expectations as low interest rates and negative inflation pushed down financing income.

Leumi said on Monday it earned quarterly net profit of 431 million shekels ($110 million), compared with a loss of 43 million a year ago that stemmed from higher expenses for credit losses and one-time items.

The bank was forecast to post fourth-quarter profit of 667 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net interest income fell to 1.73 billion shekels from 1.8 billion while it had expenses in respect of credit losses of 33 million shekels versus 483 million a year ago.

Its Tier 1 ratio, which measures equity capital as a proportion of total risk-weighted assets, rose to 9.58 percent at the end of 2015 from 9.09 percent at the end of 2014.

$1 = 3.9092 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
