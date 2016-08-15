Israel's Bank Leumi Q2 profit jump beats forecasts

TEL AVIV, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi, Israel's second-largest lender, reported an 87 percent jump in second-quarter profit that beat expectations partly due to a one-time gain from the sale of shares in Visa Europe.

Leumi said on Monday it earned quarterly net profit of 970 million shekels ($255 million), up from 518 million a year ago and above a forecast of 655.6 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Its profit was boosted by a 242 million shekel gain from the Visa Europe sale.

Net interest income edged up 1.7 percent to 2.03 billion shekels. It had credit loss income due to recoveries of 154 million shekels versus expenses of 12 million a year ago.

Its Tier 1 ratio, which measures equity capital as a proportion of total risk-weighted assets, rose to 10.4 percent at the end of June versus 9.52 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 3.8057 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)