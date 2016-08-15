FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Israel's Bank Leumi Q2 profit jump beats forecasts
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 15, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

Israel's Bank Leumi Q2 profit jump beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi, Israel's second-largest lender, reported an 87 percent jump in second-quarter profit that beat expectations partly due to a one-time gain from the sale of shares in Visa Europe.

Leumi said on Monday it earned quarterly net profit of 970 million shekels ($255 million), up from 518 million a year ago and above a forecast of 655.6 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Its profit was boosted by a 242 million shekel gain from the Visa Europe sale.

Net interest income edged up 1.7 percent to 2.03 billion shekels. It had credit loss income due to recoveries of 154 million shekels versus expenses of 12 million a year ago.

Its Tier 1 ratio, which measures equity capital as a proportion of total risk-weighted assets, rose to 10.4 percent at the end of June versus 9.52 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 3.8057 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.