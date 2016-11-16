FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Bank Leumi Q3 net profit rise tops forecasts
November 16, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 9 months ago

Israel's Bank Leumi Q3 net profit rise tops forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi, Israel's second-largest lender, reported a 30 percent rise in third-quarter profit that beat expectations due to higher interest income and lower operating expenses.

Leumi said on Wednesday it earned quarterly net profit of 919 million shekels ($239 million), up from 704 million a year ago and above a forecast of 708 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net interest income rose 5.1 percent to 1.97 billion shekels. It had credit loss expenses of 106 million shekels versus 73 million a year ago.

Operating expenses fell 7.8 percent due to lower salary cost and an insurance reimbursement related to an agreement signed with U.S. authorities regarding U.S. customers.

Its Tier 1 ratio, which measures equity capital as a proportion of total risk-weighted assets, rose to 10.86 percent from 9.58 percent at the end of 2015. ($1 = 3.8381 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)

