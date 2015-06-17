FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank Leumi sells trans-Israel highway stake for $91.5 mln
June 17, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Bank Leumi sells trans-Israel highway stake for $91.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, June 17 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi said on Wednesday its subsidiary Leumi Partners agreed to sell its entire 18.9 percent holding in a limited partnership that invested in the trans-Israel toll highway for 351 million shekels ($91.5 million).

Leumi Partners agreed to sell the stake to a number of buyers, who will pay an additional 4.3 million shekels if certain conditions are met, Israel’s second-biggest bank said in a statement.

Leumi Partners will book a pre-tax gain of 100 million shekels upon completion of the sale.

Bank Leumi has been seeking to sell off non-financial holdings. In February it sold a 6.9 percent stake in the Israel Corp conglomerate. ($1 = 3.8349 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

