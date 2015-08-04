Leumi sells 5.2 pct stake in Israel Corp for $132 mln

JERUSALEM, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Leumi, Israel’s second-largest bank, said on Tuesday it had sold another 5.2 percent stake in conglomerate Israel Corp for 500 million shekels ($132 million).

Leumi said it had sold the 400,000 shares of Israel Corp on Monday to a number of unnamed entities at 1,250 shekels each.

It expects to post a pretax profit of 290 million shekels in the third quarter from the sale, Leumi said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Israel Corp’s shares were up 0.2 percent at 1,252 shekels at midday in Tel Aviv after declining 6 percent in the past two sessions.

Leumi still holds 5.9 percent of Israel Corp, the parent company of potash producer Israel Chemicals, chipmaker TowerJazz, Israel’s Oil Refineries and other companies.

It had owned 18 percent, but in February Leumi sold a 6.9 percent stake for 707 million shekels.

The sale of Israel Corp shares stems from a new competition law that will ban financial firms from holding more than 10 percent of non-financial ones.

Leumi said it would not sell any more Israel Corp shares until at least Nov. 3.

Israel Corp is in the middle of a restructuring in which it is splitting the company into two.