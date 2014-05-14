FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's UnionPay card signs deal with Israel's Leumi Card
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

China's UnionPay card signs deal with Israel's Leumi Card

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, May 14 (Reuters) - Israel’s Leumi Card signed a deal on Wednesday that will allow China’s UnionPay card holders to make purchases and withdraw money from Bank Leumi cash machines across Israel.

Leumi Card is the credit card unit of Leumi, Israel’s second largest bank. It is the first card company to allow UnionPay, China’s largest credit card firm, in Israel.

Within a year, UnionPay card holders will have access to more than 40,000 merchants and 360 automated teller machines (ATMs) in Israel, the companies said in a statement. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.