FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank releases final guidelines for new bank license
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 22, 2013 / 11:57 AM / in 5 years

India cbank releases final guidelines for new bank license

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - India’s central bank released final guidelines for issuing new bank licenses on Friday, paving the way for corporate houses to enter the banking sector.

The central bank said it will allow applications for new bank licenses until July 1, 2013, and in its statement did not exclude companies from any specific industry from applying for a new bank licence. In draft rules issued in 2011, the central bank had excluded companies in the property and brokerage industries from applying for new bank licences.

No new Indian bank has been formed since Yes Bank in 2004. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Shamik Paul; Editing by Tony Munroe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.