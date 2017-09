Jan 9 (Reuters) - Bank Linth LLB AG :

* FY profit of 20 million Swiss francs ($19.5 million), up 18 percent

* FY operating income of about 87 million Swiss francs, increase of about 6 percent over previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0169 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)