CORRECTED-Indonesia's Bank Mandiri eyes $468 mln rights issue in next 6 mths-CEO

(Corrects the rights issue to 9 trillion rupiah from 5.6 trillion rupiah, and the government’s investment to 5.6 trillion rupiah from 3.4 trillion rupiah in the second and third paragraphs)

JAKARTA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s biggest bank by assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, may raise up to 5.9 trillion rupiah ($467.81 million) through a rights issue in the next six months, Chief Executive Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Wednesday.

State Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno said on Monday that Indonesia’s state-owned PT Bank Mandiri Tbk will increase its capital by 9 trillion rupiah ($714.6 million) through a rights issue.

Of that total, the government will subscribe to 5.6 trillion rupiah worth of Mandiri shares, Soemarno said, subject to parliament’s approval. She did not disclose a timeframe. ($1 = 12612.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Louise Heavens)