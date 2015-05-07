Indonesia's Bank Mandiri commits to $688 mln of infrastructure loans-CEO

JAKARTA, May 7 (Reuters) - State-controlled PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, Indonesia’s biggest bank by assets, has internally approved 9 trillion rupiah ($687.81 million) worth of infrastructure loans in the first half of this year, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“In the first semester we had approved the funding for (infrastructure) projects worth 9 trillion rupiah,” Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Mandiri’s chief executive, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Jakarta.

It is unclear how much of the funding has been disbursed.

Indonesia will take coordinated action to revive growth after the worst slowdown since 2009, officials said on Wednesday, pledging to speed up government spending and prepare a mix of monetary policy changes. ($1 = 13,085.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Michael Perry)