Indonesian lender Mandiri seeks infrastructure funds from China, Japan banks

JAKARTA, March 24 (Reuters) - Indonesian lender PT Bank Mandiri Tbk is reaching out to some of the biggest banks in China and Japan to seek funding for multi-billion dollar infrastructure projects in the country, the chief executive of the state-controlled lender said.

Mandiri CEO Budi Gunadi Sadikin told Reuters Indonesia’s biggest bank by assets, and peer PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk , are in talks with China Development Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China as well as Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp for financing the projects.

The foreign banks could take equity stakes in the infrastructure projects or could provide funds in the form of loans to the Indonesian state-owned banks, which will in turn allocate the money to the projects, Sadikin said.

A spokesman for Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ declined to comment while executives from the other Japanese and Chinese lenders were not immediately available for comment.

A lack of funding, bureaucratic hassles and difficulties in acquiring land has hampered infrastructure development in Indonesia. For example, the construction of a $4 billion coal power plant in Central Java was held up many times due to the difficulties in buying land for the site.

President Joko Widodo, who took office last year, has identified upgrading Indonesia’s dilapidated infrastructure as a priority for his administration, and many cash-rich Chinese and Japanese banks have been trying to expand in Southeast Asia’s largest economy. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Additional reporting by Taiga Uranaka in TOKYO and Engen Tham in SHANGHAI; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Miral Fahmy)