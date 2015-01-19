FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Indonesian state lender Mandiri to raise capital by $715 mln - minister
January 19, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Indonesian state lender Mandiri to raise capital by $715 mln - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects the rights issue to 9 trillion rupiah from 5.6 trillion rupiah, and the government’s investment to 5.6 trillion rupiah from 3.4 trillion rupiah in the first two paragraphs)

BANDUNG, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s state-owned PT Bank Mandiri Tbk will increase its capital by 9 trillion rupiah ($714.6 million) through a rights issue, state enterprises minister Rini Soemarno said on Monday.

The government will subscribe to 5.6 trillion rupiah worth of Mandiri shares, Soemarno said, subject to parliament’s approval.

Bank Mandiri’s dividend payout is “quite large”, Soemarno said.

The minister said it will be difficult for all state-owned banks to tap the capital market at the same time, so Bank Mandiri is being prioritised.

The government owned 60.6 percent of Bank Mandiri as of September 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 12,595.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Jakarta Newsroom; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

