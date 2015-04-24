FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Bank Mandiri posts 4 pct rise in Q1 net profit
April 24, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's Bank Mandiri posts 4 pct rise in Q1 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 24 (Reuters) - PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, Indonesia’s biggest bank by assets, posted a 4 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Friday.

State-controlled Mandiri said net profit rose to 5.1 trillion rupiah ($395 million) for the three months ended March, from 4.9 trillion rupiah for the corresponding period a year earlier.

Indonesia’s big, state-run banks like Mandiri are counting on government-led infrastructure projects to revive flagging loan growth as they reduce credit lines to the risky commodities sector and as local businesses delay expansion plans.

$1 = 12,915.00 rupiah Reporting by Cindy Silviana and Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
