Indonesia's Mandiri set to report single-digit profit growth for 2015-CEO

JAKARTA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, Indonesia’s biggest bank by assets, is set to report single-digit net profit growth for 2015 compared with a year earlier, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

The state-controlled lender, which is scheduled to release its 2015 earnings in February, had increased provisions for potential bad loans, Mandiri CEO Budi Gunadi Sadikin told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

Mandiri posted a 9.2 percent rise in net profit at 19.9 trillion rupiah ($1.4 billion) in 2014.