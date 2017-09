JAKARTA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, Indonesia’s largest bank by assets, on Thursday reported 13 percent net profit growth in the first nine months of this year compared with the same period a year earlier.

The lender posted a net profit of 14.5 trillion rupiah ($1.20 billion) for the period of January to September, compared with 12.8 trillion rupiah a year earlier. (1 US dollar = 12,055.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Randy Fabi)