Indonesia's Mandiri 9-mth profit up 0.9 pct, steps up provisions

JAKARTA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, Indonesia’s biggest bank by assets, posted a less than 1 percent increase in net profit for the nine months ended September 30, the smallest growth in nine years, due to higher provisions.

State-controlled Mandiri has set aside 6 trillion rupiah ($440.4 million) to potentially write off bad loans, mainly in the commodities sector, by the end of the year, Chief Financial Officer Kartika Wirjoatmodjo told reporters on Thursday.

Growth at Southeast Asia’s biggest economy has slowed to its weakest pace in six years as many mining firms arhave been hit by a sharp drop in commodity prices and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) grapple with faltering domestic consumption.

Mandiri reported net profit of 14.6 trillion rupiah ($1.07 billion), up 0.9 percent from a year earlier. That marked its weakest growth since January-September 2006, Thomson Reuters data showed.

“Our strategy is to be a conservative bank,” Chief Executive Budi Gunadi Sadikin said at an earnings briefing. “We want to have enough reserves, so if there are some loans that have worsening quality, we are ready.”

The bank is restructuring some loans, particularly to coal mining contractors and SMEs, he said.

Mandiri expects its overall loans to grow by 11-13 percent in 2015 from a year earlier, and by 13-15 percent in 2016.