JAKARTA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s PT Bank Mandiri Tbk posted a 9.2 percent rise in 2014 net profit from a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer Pahala Mansury told Reuters on Wednesday.

Indonesia’s biggest bank by assets reported a net profit of 19.87 trillion rupiah ($1.56 billion) for 2014, up from 18.20 trillion rupiah a year earlier. ($1 = 12,715.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)