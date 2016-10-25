UPDATE 1-Indonesia Bank Mandiri's 9-month profit down nearly 18 pct

* Mandiri 9-mth profit 12.01 trln rupiah vs 14.58 trln rupiah

* NPLs rise to 3.81 pct from 2.81 pct

* Mandiri eyes provisions of up to $1.5 bln for 2016-CEO (Adds details from press conference)

By Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata

JAKARTA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, Indonesia's biggest bank by assets, reported on Tuesday a nearly 18 percent fall in nine-month net profit, dragged lower by increased provisions for bad loans.

State-controlled Mandiri reported a net profit of 12.0 trillion rupiah ($922.9 million) for the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared with 14.6 trillion rupiah a year earlier.

That was Mandiri's weakest nine-month net profit in four years, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Mandiri's gross non-performing loans stood at 3.81 percent of total lending at the end of September, up from 2.81 percent a year earlier.

Bad loans in Indonesia's mining sector nearly doubled in July from a year earlier, data from the financial regulator showed, as sluggish demand and oversupply hurt the ability of miners of commodities ranging from coal to copper to service their debt.

Mandiri will raise its provisions to 18-20 trillion rupiah ($1.4-$1.5 billion) for 2016 from 11 trillion rupiah a year earlier, as bad loans spread beyond the commodities sector, CEO Kartika Wirjoatmodjo told Reuters on Sunday. ($1 = 13,002.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata in JAKARTA; Additional reporting by Gaurav Dogra in BENGALURU; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)