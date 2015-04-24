Indonesia's Bank Mandiri eyes $1.6 bln rights issue by 2018-CEO

JAKARTA, April 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s biggest bank by assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, hopes that a planned rights issue could raise around 20 trillion rupiah ($1.55 billion), its chief executive told reporters on Friday.

State-controlled Mandiri’s rights issue should take place “latest by 2018”, Mandiri CEO Budi Gunadi Sadikin said. The rights issue has to be approved by the Indonesian government. ($1 = 12,915.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)