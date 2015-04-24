FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Indonesia's Bank Mandiri eyes $1.6 bln rights issue by 2018-CEO
April 24, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Indonesia's Bank Mandiri eyes $1.6 bln rights issue by 2018-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds target on construction loans, earnings)

JAKARTA, April 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s biggest bank by assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, hopes that a planned rights issue could raise around 20 trillion rupiah ($1.55 billion), its chief executive told reporters on Friday.

State-controlled Mandiri’s rights issue should take place “latest by 2018”, CEO Budi Gunadi Sadikin said. The rights issue has to be approved by the government.

Big, state-run Indonesian banks such as Mandiri are counting on government-led infrastructure projects as they reduce credit lines to the commodities sector and as local businesses delay expansion plans.

Mandiri expects its loans to the construction sector to grow 23-25 percent in 2015, director Pahala Mansury told reporters.

The bank posted a 4 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 5.1 trillion rupiah ($395 million) on Friday.

Total loans grew 13.3 percent to 532.8 trillion rupiah in the three months ended March 31.

$1 = 12,915.00 rupiah Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Jason Neely

