Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding unit to take 40 pct stake in Indonesian lender

TAIPEI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The life insurance unit of Taiwan’s Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd said on Monday it would take a 40 percent stake in Indonesia’s Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk PT.

The deal will be worth about 3.52 trillion rupiah, Cathay Financial Holding said in a statement. The major shareholders of both companies have agreed to the deal.

Cathay Life Insurance Co Ltd will complete the deal in two stages, first taking a 24.9 percent stake in the Indonesian lender and then taking the remaining 15.1 percent stake at a later stage, the statement said.

The deal is pending regulatory approvals in Taiwan and Indonesia.