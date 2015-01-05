FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding unit to take 40 pct stake in Indonesian lender
#Financials
January 5, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding unit to take 40 pct stake in Indonesian lender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The life insurance unit of Taiwan’s Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd said on Monday it would take a 40 percent stake in Indonesia’s Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk PT.

The deal will be worth about 3.52 trillion rupiah, Cathay Financial Holding said in a statement. The major shareholders of both companies have agreed to the deal.

Cathay Life Insurance Co Ltd will complete the deal in two stages, first taking a 24.9 percent stake in the Indonesian lender and then taking the remaining 15.1 percent stake at a later stage, the statement said.

The deal is pending regulatory approvals in Taiwan and Indonesia.

Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
