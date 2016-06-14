FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Poland's Bank Millennium may cap dividends at 50 pct of profit -report
June 14, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

Poland's Bank Millennium may cap dividends at 50 pct of profit -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, June 14 (Reuters) - Bank Millennium, a Polish unit of Portugal's BCP should cap dividend payouts at 50 percent of profit to balance its capital strategy, the lender's chief executive was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

"I think that a balanced strategy regarding capital would include dividend payouts of up to 50 percent (of profit). This would allow us to better award our shareholders and at the same time leave part of the profit in the company," CEO Joao Bras Jorge told daily Rzeczpospolita.

Poland's financial regulator has allowed some banks to pay out 100 percent of their net profit.

The lender, whose shares have fallen 15 percent so far this year falling a 33-percent decline in 2015, is battling falling margins due to record low interest rates and the ongoing debate over a potential solution to Poland's Swiss-franc mortgage problem, which may prove costly for the sector.

Bank Millennium said earlier this year it planned no dividend payout from its 2015 profit. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, editing by Louise Heavens)

