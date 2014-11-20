FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BCP could sell part of stake in Bank Millennium - source
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 20, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

BCP could sell part of stake in Bank Millennium - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW/LISBON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Millennium BCP may sell a stake of around 10 percent in Polish lender Bank Millennium to boost its capital, a senior banking source told Reuters on Thursday.

The source confirmed a report in Polish daily Puls Biznesu that said the Portuguese bank was considering selling the stake worth around $300 million, but wanted to maintain majority control over Bank Millennium.

BCP now owns 65.5 percent of Bank Millennium, which is Poland’s eighth largest lender in terms of assets.

The banking source in Warsaw said that the Portuguese bank regarded a partial sale as “one of the options available”.

BCP declined to comment on the issue.

BCP, Portugal’s largest listed bank, failed Europe-wide health checks that measured its end-2013 accounts. It said it has already taken remedial measures this year and does not need to raise capital or sell strategic assets. [ID: nL5N0SL0TQ]

Some analysts had said the bank may have to sell its Polish unit in the event of a poor test result, but BCP reiterated in October it was a core strategic asset and not for sale. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Sergio Goncalves; editing by Christian Lowe and Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.