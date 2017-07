WARSAW, July 25 (Reuters) - Poland's Bank Millennium reported a 41 percent year-on-year fall in its second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, as the bank booked a large one-off gain a year earlier.

The Polish unit of Portugal's Millennium BCP showed a bottom line of 174 million zlotys ($47.6 million), which came above analysts' expectations of 168 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.6561 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)