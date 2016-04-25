FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oman's Bank Muscat may price 5-yr benchmark bond on Monday - leads
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 25, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Oman's Bank Muscat may price 5-yr benchmark bond on Monday - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 25 (Reuters) - Bank Muscat, Oman’s largest lender, has set initial price thoughts for a dollar-denominated bond of benchmark size and five years duration, which it could price as early as Monday, a document from lead arrangers showed.

Initial price guidance for the bond has been set in the area of 275 basis points over midswaps, the document showed.

Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean upwards of $500 million.

The Omani lender, rated BBB plus by Fitch and A3 by Moody‘s, has mandated itself as well as Bank ABC, Citi, Credit Agricole, HSBC, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered as arrangers for the transaction. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.