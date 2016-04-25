FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oman's Bank Muscat narrows price guidance for $500 mln 5-yr bond - leads
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 25, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

Oman's Bank Muscat narrows price guidance for $500 mln 5-yr bond - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 25 (Reuters) - Bank Muscat, Oman’s largest lender, has narrowed price guidance for a $500 million five-year bond, which could be priced as early as Monday, a document from lead arrangers showed.

The lender tightened price guidance to the 260 basis points area over midswaps from the initial price thoughts set earlier in the day in the area of 275 basis points over midswaps, the document showed.

Order books stood at $1.2 billion, including interest from joint lead managers, and the books are subject at 11:30 GMT, the document showed.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Tom Arnold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.