Oman's Bank Muscat to meet investors ahead of potential bond issue
April 18, 2016 / 10:41 AM / a year ago

Oman's Bank Muscat to meet investors ahead of potential bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 18 (Reuters) - Bank Muscat is planning a series of meetings with fixed-income investors starting on Wednesday ahead of a potential dollar-denominated bond issue, Oman’s largest lender said in a bourse filing.

The transaction would be of benchmark size -- traditionally understood to mean upwards of $500 million -- though the actual size and tenor of the bond would be decided by market conditions, the statement said.

A number of banks will act as joint lead managers and bookrunners of the bond, the statement added without naming the arrangers.

Reporting by David French; Editing by David Goodman

