January 29, 2015 / 4:46 AM / 3 years ago

Bank Muscat to pay 25 pct cash div, 15 pct in bonds, 5 pct bonus shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Bank Muscat said on Thursday that its board proposed a cash dividend of 25 percent, an additional 15 percent payout through the issue of mandatory convertible bonds and a 5 percent bonus share issue.

The three-year convertible bonds will pay a coupon of 3.5 percent annually and have a conversion price of 20 percent below the three-month average share price at the time of conversion, the Omani lender said in a bourse statement.

The bonus shares will be paid out in the proportion of one share for every 20 ordinary shares held, the lender said.

Oman’s largest lender proposed 25 percent in cash dividend for 2013, with an additional 15 percent payout through mandatory convertible bonds, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

