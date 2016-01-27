FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank Muscat proposes dividend of 25 pct cash, 5 pct bonus shares for 2015
January 27, 2016 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

Bank Muscat proposes dividend of 25 pct cash, 5 pct bonus shares for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Bank Muscat has proposed paying a dividend of 25 percent cash plus 5 percent bonus shares for 2015, the lender said in a statement on Wednesday.

The dividend is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.

For 2014, the bank’s board proposed a cash dividend of 25 percent, an additional 15 percent payout through the issue of mandatory convertible bonds and a 5 percent bonus share issue. Bank Muscat’s 2015 net profit was 175.4 million rials ($455.6 million), up 7.5 percent on 2014. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Tom Arnold)

