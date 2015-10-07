Bank Muscat says seeks approval to open commercial branch in UAE

DUBAI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Bank Muscat is seeking approval to open a commercial banking branch in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman’s largest lender said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.

Bank Muscat has requested such approval from Oman’s central bank, while separate permission from the UAE central bank is also required, the statement said.

The bank will announce when it has all the necessary approvals, it added.

Bank Muscat already has a representative office in the UAE. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)