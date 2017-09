Bank Muscat signs $315 million loan - TRLPC

LONDON, May 24 (TRLPC) - Oman’s Bank Muscat has signed a US$315 million three-year loan with a group of seven banks, banking sources said on Tuesday.

Bank ABC, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered acted as mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners on the deal, with Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg joining as mandated lead arranger.

Bank Muscat was last in the market in March 2014 when it signed a US$600 million three-year self-arranged loan. Bank ABC, BTMU, Commerzbank. HSBC, Mizuho, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, SMBC, Wells Fargo and Citi acted as initial mandated lead arrangers on that deal.

Bank Muscat is rated BBB- by S&P, BBB+ by Fitch and Baa1 by Moody‘s.