FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Oman's Bank Muscat in talks to refinance $600 mln loan - bankers
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 7, 2016 / 12:01 PM / 10 months ago

Oman's Bank Muscat in talks to refinance $600 mln loan - bankers

Davide Barbuscia and Tom Arnold

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Oman's Bank Muscat has begun initial discussions with banks on refinancing an existing $600 million loan, with a new facility likely to be put in place early next year, banking sources said on Monday.

The loan would refinance the three-year maturity that the bank originally raised in March 2014, through a group of lenders that included Bank ABC, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, Citigroup, Commerzbank, HSBC, Mizuho, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and Wells Fargo.

Bank Muscat, rated A1 by Moody's and A- by both S&P and Fitch, declined to comment.

Established in 1982, Bank Muscat is Oman's largest bank with assets totalling 10.87 billion rials ($28.24 billion) as of Sept. 30, according to the bank's financial statement.

$1 = 0.3850 Omani rials Additional reporting by Fatma Alarimi in Muscat; editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.