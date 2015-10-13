FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank Muscat Q3 net profit rises 15 pct
October 13, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

Bank Muscat Q3 net profit rises 15 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Bank Muscat, Oman’s largest lender, posted a 15 percent increase in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations, meeting analysts’ estimates on the back of higher net interest income.

The bank made a profit of 46.4 million rials ($120.5 million) in the three-month period to Sept. 30, up from 40.4 million rials a year earlier.

Bank Muscat didn’t disclose a quarterly breakdown of its earnings so Reuters calculated the figure based on the bank’s previous financial statements.

Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast Bank Muscat’s third-quarter profit would be 43.7-45.3 million rials.

The bank’s nine-month net profit was 136.2 million rials versus 126.7 million rials in the year-ago period. Loan impairments during the nine-month period rose to 42.7 million rials from 40.7 million rials.

Loans and advances rose 8.7 percent year-on-year to 6.6 billion rials on Sept. 30, while deposits increased 6.7 percent over the same timeframe to 6.8 billion rials. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

