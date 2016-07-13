FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman's Bank Muscat beats estimates with marginal Q2 net profit rise
July 13, 2016 / 5:01 AM / a year ago

Oman's Bank Muscat beats estimates with marginal Q2 net profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender, beat the average forecast of analysts on Wednesday as it posted a marginal increase in second-quarter net profit, according to Reuters calculations.

The bank made a profit of 46.7 million rials ($121.2 million) in the three-month period ending June 30, up from 46.5 million rials a year earlier.

Bank Muscat did not disclose a quarterly breakdown of its earnings so Reuters calculated the figure based on previous financial statements.

The average forecast of four analysts polled by Reuters was for a quarterly profit of 43.3 million rials.

The bank made a net profit of 90.5 million rials in the six months to June 30 compared to 89.8 million rials in the prior-year period, it said in a statement to the Muscat bourse. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

