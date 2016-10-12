FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Oman's Bank Muscat Q3 net profit flat, meets forecasts
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 12, 2016 / 10:36 AM / 10 months ago

Oman's Bank Muscat Q3 net profit flat, meets forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender, posted flat growth in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, according to Reuters calculations, broadly in line with analysts' estimates.

The bank made a profit of 46.4 million rials ($120.7 million) in the three-month period ending Sept. 30, the same figure it recorded a year earlier.

Bank Muscat didn't disclose a quarterly breakdown of its earnings so Reuters calculated the figure based on previous financial statements.

Four analysts polled by Reuters forecast the bank would make a quarterly profit of 44.1 million rials.

The bank made a net profit of 136.9 million rials in the nine months to Sept. 30 compared to 136.2 million rials in the prior-year period, it said in a statement to the Muscat bourse.

Loans and advances rose 7.1 percent year on year to stand at 7.03 billion rials to the end of September, while total deposits increased 3.4 percent over the same timeframe to 7.58 billion rials. ($1 = 0.3846 Omani rials) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.