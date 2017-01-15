FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman's Bank Muscat Q4 profit up 1.3 pct, in line with estimates
January 15, 2017 / 4:47 AM / 7 months ago

Oman's Bank Muscat Q4 profit up 1.3 pct, in line with estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender, posted a 1.3 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday, according to Reuters calculations, in line with analysts' estimates.

The bank made a profit of 39.7 million rials ($103.2 million) in the three-month period ending Dec. 31, up from 39.2 million rials a year earlier.

Bank Muscat didn't disclose a quarterly breakdown of its earnings so Reuters calculated the figure based on previous financial statements.

Three analysts polled by Reuters forecast the bank would make a quarterly net profit of 41.7 million rials.

For the full-year, the bank made a net profit of 176.6 million rials, up 0.6 percent from the same period in 2015, it said in a statement to the Muscat bourse.

$1 = 0.3846 Omani rials Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

