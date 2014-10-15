FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank Muscat Q3 net profit rises 2.5 pct, misses estimates
#Financials
October 15, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

Bank Muscat Q3 net profit rises 2.5 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Bank Muscat, Oman’s largest lender, posted a 2.5 percent increase in its third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, narrowly missing analyst estimates.

The bank made a quarterly profit of 40.39 million rials ($104.9 million) in the three months to September 30, it said in a statement to the Muscat bourse. This compared to 39.4 million rials in the corresponding period of 2013.

Five analysts polled by Reuters had, on average, forecast a third-quarter profit of 41.15 million rials.

Net profit for the first nine months of 2014 was 126.7 million rials, up from 102.5 million rials in the opening nine months of last year, the filing said.

Bank Muscat’s nine-month profit last year was dented by a 15 million-rial provision it was forced to take after being caught up in one of the biggest ever cyber fraud cases - a provision reversed in full-year numbers after the cash was recouped through its insurers. (1 US dollar = 0.3850 Omani rial) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
