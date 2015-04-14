Oman's Bank Muscat posts 8.9 pct rise in Q1 profit, beats forecasts

* Q1 profit 43.3 mln riyals vs 39.8 mln riyals yr-ago - statement

DUBAI, April 14 (Reuters) - Bank Muscat, Oman’s largest lender, posted an 8.9 percent increase in its first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, beating analysts’ forecasts, as fee income swelled.

The bank made a profit of 43.3 million rials ($112.5 million) in the period ending March 31, compared to 39.8 million rials a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Three analysts polled by Reuters, on average, forecast a first-quarter profit of 38.4 million rials.

The profit increase boosted Bank Muscat’s shares, which closed 0.4 percent higher against a decline of the same amount in the wider Oman bourse.

Higher operating income, driven by stronger-than-forecast fee income, was a key reason for the profit jump, said NBK Capital in a research note.

Fee income reached 36.2 million rials during the quarter, up 20.1 percent year on year.

Many Gulf banks have fallen back on fees from products like credit cards and treasury sales in recent quarters as a way to offset lower revenues from lending because of low interest rates.

Net loans and advances, including the Islamic lending portfolio, rose by 9.9 percent year on year to 6.9 billion rials at the end of March, the statement said.

Like other Gulf banks, Bank Muscat has considered resorting to bond markets in recent months as a way to raise funds. Shareholders approved plans in March for a 500 million rial sukuk programme that will be issued in various tranches. ($1 = 0.3849 Omani rials) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Additional reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)