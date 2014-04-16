FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman's Bank Muscat Q1 net profit jumps 59 pct
April 16, 2014

Oman's Bank Muscat Q1 net profit jumps 59 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 16 (Reuters) - Bank Muscat, Oman’s largest lender, missed analysts’ expectations despite posting a 59.1 percent jump in its first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

The bank made a quarterly profit of 39.76 million rials ($103.3 million) in the three months to March 31 compared to 24.99 million rials in the corresponding period of 2013, a regulatory filing said.

Six analysts polled by Reuters had, on average, forecast a first-quarter profit of 41.6 million rials. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani Rials) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

