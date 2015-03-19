FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman's Bank Muscat shareholders approve $1.3 bkn sukuk programme
March 19, 2015 / 4:52 AM / 2 years ago

Oman's Bank Muscat shareholders approve $1.3 bkn sukuk programme

DUBAI, March 19 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Oman’s Bank Muscat approved plans for a 500 million rial ($1.30 billion) sukuk programme that will be issued in various tranches, it said on Thursday.

The plan comprises issuance in domestic and international markets through public subscription or private placement, a bourse statement said.

Tranches will have different amounts, maturities and profit rates, and be issued on different dates, the lender added without giving the details. All the sukuk would be issued within five years. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

