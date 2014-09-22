FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's J Trust offers 4.5 trillion rupiah for Indonesia's Bank Mutiara -official
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 22, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's J Trust offers 4.5 trillion rupiah for Indonesia's Bank Mutiara -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Japanese finance company J Trust Co Ltd offered to buy Indonesia’s PT Bank Mutiara Tbk for 4.5 trillion rupiah ($376.25 million), a senior Indonesian official said on Monday.

J Trust’s offer is around three times Bank Mutiara’s book value, Harry Azhar Azis, deputy chairman of Indonesia’s parliamentary commission overseeing banking and finance, told Reuters by telephone.

Bank Mutiara, previously known as Bank Century, was bailed out by the Indonesian government during the global financial crisis in 2008 and has been run by the Indonesian Deposit Insurance Corporation, or Lembaga Penjamin Simpanan (LPS).

J Trust said last week it was selected by LPS as the successful bidder for Bank Mutiara, but did not disclose its offer price.

1 US dollar = 11,960.00 rupiah Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.