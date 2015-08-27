Oman's Bank Nizwa remains open to merger, takeover options -CEO

DUBAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Omani Islamic lender Bank Nizwa remains open to potential mergers or acquisitions, its CEO said on Thursday, despite withdrawing from a proposed tie-up with United Finance.

Several financial services companies are in talks about possible M&A activity in Oman, encouraged by a financial regulator keen to limit the number of lenders in a country where around 18 banks serve a population of 4 million.

But in an apparent setback for consolidation efforts, talks on a possible takeover bid by Al Omaniya Financial Services for United Finance have broken down and will not progress further, the two companies said on Monday.

The move could open the door for Bank Nizwa, which in May backed out of a potential merger with United Finance. National Bank of Oman, the other contender in the three-way battle, in June withdrew its interest in buying United Finance.

No reasons were given at the time for the withdrawals of interest, but Bank Nizwa has hinted that it might still be interested in a tie-up with United Finance.

“We remain open to the possibility of a merger or acquisition,” Jamil Al Jaroudi, Bank Nizwa’s CEO, told Reuters, indicating he was speaking generally.

“If we find an opportunity that speeds up the growth in the geographic footprint and product offering of Bank Nizwa we are willing to consider it.”

Bank Nizwa, which started operations in 2013, has a market capitalisation of 94.5 million rials ($245.5 mln), according to Thomson Reuters data.

In a move that would create Oman’s second-largest bank, Bank Sohar and Bank Dhofar said last month they had entered into a non-binding agreement on a proposed merger.

The central bank has also approved the merger of Oman International Development and Investment Co (Ominvest) and Oman National Investment Corporation Holding (ONIC).

ONIC shares were delisted from the Muscat stock exchange on Thursday and Ominvest was due to start listing new shares as part of a capital increase after the merger, it said on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Susan Fenton)