FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oman's Bank Nizwa withdraws United Finance merger proposal
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 18, 2015 / 4:57 AM / 2 years ago

Oman's Bank Nizwa withdraws United Finance merger proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 18 (Reuters) - Oman’s Bank Nizwa has withdrawn its proposal for a merger with United Finance , Nizwa said on Monday, after United received rival offers and invited all suitors to enter a formal bidding process.

In February, Nizwa approached United Finance with a merger proposal, but other potential bidders subsequently expressed interest. Last week, United invited National Bank of Oman , Nizwa and Al Omaniya Financial Services to participate in a bidding process.

Nizwa, which started operating in January 2013 and is one of two full-fledged Islamic banks in Oman, said in February that it saw the proposed merger as a way to speed up its growth. Its statement on Monday did not explain its decision to drop the idea. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.