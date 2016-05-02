FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Scotiabank to record C$275 mln 2nd-quarter restructuring charge
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2016 / 2:26 PM / a year ago

Scotiabank to record C$275 mln 2nd-quarter restructuring charge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, May 2 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia will book a second-quarter restructuring charge of about C$275 million ($219.33 million) as part of its effort to improve productivity and drive “digital transformation”, Canada’s third-biggest lender said on Monday.

The bank, which operates under the Scotiabank banner, said in October it was cutting an undisclosed number of jobs as part of a cost-reduction strategy. It cited technology changes as one reason.

The lender, which is expected to report its fiscal second-quarter results on May 31, said the charge will equate to about 22 Canadian cents a share.

In a research note, CIBC analyst Robert Sedran suggested there could be more such charges to come.

“Given the underlying trends and the need to deal with legacy systems and processes that will preoccupy bank management for the next several years, this type of charge has a run-rate feel to it,” he said.

Bank of Nova Scotia shares were down 0.7 percent at C$65.31 in early trading in Toronto. Other major Canadian bank shares were also lower on Monday.

Banks have been looking to cut costs and drive technology changes as customers increasingly move away from brick-and-mortar branches to online transactions.

$1 = 1.2538 Canadian dollars Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.