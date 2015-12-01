Scotiabank fourth-quarter profit rises on asset growth

TORONTO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada’s third-largest bank, reported a higher quarterly profit that beat market expectations on Tuesday, driven by robust asset growth and a benefit from favorable foreign exchange moves.

Net income for the quarter ended October 31 was C$1.84 billion, or C$1.45 per share, compared with C$1.44 billion, or C$1.10 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2014.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.43 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.