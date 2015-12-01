FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Scotiabank fourth-quarter profit rises on asset growth
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

Scotiabank fourth-quarter profit rises on asset growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada’s third-largest bank, reported a higher quarterly profit that beat market expectations on Tuesday, driven by robust asset growth and a benefit from favorable foreign exchange moves.

Net income for the quarter ended October 31 was C$1.84 billion, or C$1.45 per share, compared with C$1.44 billion, or C$1.10 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2014.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.43 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by John Tilak; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.