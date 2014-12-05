UPDATE 1-Bank of Nova Scotia reports weaker fourth-quarter profit

(Adds quotes, results detail)

TORONTO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada’s No. 3 lender, reported a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Friday after taking previously announced charges related to soured bets in the Caribbean and Latin America.

The lender, known as Scotiabank, earned C$1.4 billion ($1.23 billion), or C$1.10 per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31. This compared with a profit of C$1.7 billion, or C$1.29 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding notable items, the bank said it had earned C$1.32 a share. Analysts had expected C$1.40.

Scotiabank had warned it November it expected to book charges related to its international operations.

“The headwinds that we have experienced over the last few quarters are likely to persist into the first half of 2015, with more robust growth expected in the latter part of the year,” Scotiabank Chief Executive Brian Porter said in a statement.

Canadian personal and commercial banking income was C$483 million, down from C$555 million a year earlier. Results were hit by a C$73 million after-tax charge relating to a C$46 million loan loss provision and a C$27 million restructuring charge.

Net income attributable to equity holders at Scotiabank’s international banking division, which spans Latin America and includes a sizable presence in Asia, slipped to C$265 million from C$410 million. Results were hurt by a C$79 million after-tax charge related to its investment in Banco del Caribe in Venezuela, as well as restructuring costs.

Global wealth and insurance profit rose to C$327 million from C$313 million.